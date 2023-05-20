Letter: Illusions of sustainability

It was heartening to see all the earnest and brilliant testimonies to sustainability from young readers in your Xpress Earth Day issue [April 19].

However, I didn’t see any of them talking about the elephant, the dinosaur and the blue whale in the room: economic development and growth. One need only look at the shattered stands of trees resulting from building motels, strip malls and big-box stores. Add to that housing, apartment and condo construction, plus Interstate 26 and other road widenings, to see that development isn’t sustainable — no matter how sustainably you do it.

Because of this, the word sustainable has become a front word disguising ever more development, ever more environmental atrocity. Until that fact is confronted, we will sustain ourselves right into an asphalt-covered, treeless future: an environmental injury and a vision of ugliness.

— Larry Abbott

Candler