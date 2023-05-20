It was heartening to see all the earnest and brilliant testimonies to sustainability from young readers in your Xpress Earth Day issue [April 19].
However, I didn’t see any of them talking about the elephant, the dinosaur and the blue whale in the room: economic development and growth. One need only look at the shattered stands of trees resulting from building motels, strip malls and big-box stores. Add to that housing, apartment and condo construction, plus Interstate 26 and other road widenings, to see that development isn’t sustainable — no matter how sustainably you do it.
Because of this, the word sustainable has become a front word disguising ever more development, ever more environmental atrocity. Until that fact is confronted, we will sustain ourselves right into an asphalt-covered, treeless future: an environmental injury and a vision of ugliness.
— Larry Abbott
Candler
One thought on “Letter: Illusions of sustainability”
This is baby boomer nonsense.
Those apartments, condos, multi family homes and mixed used neighborhoods that older, wealthier Ashevilleans seem to be so against—and oppose on supposed “environmental” grounds—are more sustainable than the single-family, large lot, single use neighborhoods that dominant places like Candler.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/12/13/climate/climate-footprint-map-neighborhood.html
I’d be curious if Larry bikes and/or walks to the grocery store?