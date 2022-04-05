Letter: Impressed with Mayfield’s leadership

I strongly support Julie Mayfield for reelection to the N.C. state Senate in District 49, which covers most of Buncombe County.

I got to know Julie well while we served together on several city of Asheville committees. Prior to being elected to City Council, she chaired the Transit Committee and served on the Multimodal Transportation Commission. As a Council member, she served on the joint city/N.C. Department of Transportation committee overseeing the planning and design of the Interstate 26 Connector project.

I have been impressed with her hard work, attention to detail, and organizational and leadership ability. She is able to work well with representatives of various interests. Her leadership on the I-26 committee was instrumental in making significant improvements over DOT’s original design of the project. The changes will mean less impact on neighborhoods and the environment, safer conditions on the Bowen Bridge and improved facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Please join me in supporting Julie Mayfield for reelection, so that she can continue using her leadership ability in the state Senate.

— Bruce Emory

Asheville