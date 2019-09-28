Letter: In defense of Montford

In response to Karen Ramshaw’s thought-provoking article about housing and density [“Let’s Be Honest, Asheville: Elitism and Scapegoating Won’t Solve Congestion, Affordable Housing and Sprawl,” Sept. 11, Xpress], I have to defend Montford as I would if one of my kids was attacked.

I’ve lived in The Montford Historic District since 1980 and have weathered a lot of challenging situations to protect the integrity of our beautiful neighborhood. No one I know is against apartments. In fact, we have many on every block, and they are welcome neighbors.

The problem with this proposed Starnes Avenue project is that it does not follow many rules in the Historic Resources Commission’s guidelines and will have a huge effect on parking. If it was smaller and more sensitive to the design guidelines and the environment (like the proposed greenway along Broadway), I think it would be welcomed.

— Susan Roderick

Asheville