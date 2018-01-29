Letter: In praise of local bookstores

I spend way too much of my waking hours prowling the shelves of Downtown Books & News and The Captain’s Bookshelf. I have credit at the Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar, so I can either pick up a “previously loved” novel, or my wife can sink down in a black leather sofa, and we can sip on a bottle of Champagne in the heart of Asheville, for free!

The most unusual place I’ve found is [Morrison’s] Paperback Palace on Possum Trot Road, across from Discount Shoes. One side of the store has a fabulous array of used paperbacks, mostly popular fiction, but I’ve found some good, serious literature there as well. The other side of the store, run by the same guy, is Morrison’s [Ammo & Gun Specialties]. Not being much of a gun guy, I don’t spend any time on that side of the store, but if I ever get invited to go duck hunting, I’ll know where to pick up my shotgun cartridges. And just in case I get bored sitting in the blind all day, I’d choose a few Nordic Noir paperbacks to take with me.

So, here’s a big shoutout to the Paperback Palace and all the other local purveyors of gently used poetry and prose.

— Charlie Miller

Asheville