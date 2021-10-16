Letter: It’s time to fulfill sidewalks promise

Asheville voters passed a bond referendum in November 2016 for funding of a sidewalk on New Haw Creek Road. It was to be completed within seven years or by November 2023. There has been zero evidence of any progress toward this referendum.
I have seen very dangerous situations on New Haw Creek Road of people walking between the guardrail and the road on a curve in the road. It was very scary to see. The need is so apparent, critical for safe travel for both pedestrians and cyclists.
New Haw Creek Road is the primary artery in Haw Creek and presently has sidewalks on 10% of the roadway. Old Haw Creek is the second-busiest road with only 1% on its length. I have seen residents jump into ditches to avoid vehicles. We can’t wait for someone to get hurt. We need our sidewalks now!
— Susan Michael
Haw Creek Community Association Board
Asheville
