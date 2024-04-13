Letter: It’s time to get money out of politics

The Foreign Agents Registration Act is a law that requires all foreign countries/agents engaged in influence-peddling our government to register with the Department of Justice. But many are unaware this law exists, since a majority of our representatives in Congress receive donations from several pro-Israel groups, including from one of the most influential pro-Israel lobby groups, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Turns out that AIPAC, which is not registered as a foreign agent with the DOJ, has been able to thwart FARA’s oversight by identifying itself as an “American organization lobbying for Americans.” In essence, this means that AIPAC can legally engage in lobbying and, in some cases, can donate directly to campaigns without any oversight from the DOJ.

And that influence hits close to home. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has received $270,656 and U.S. Sen. Ted Budd has received $159,035 from pro-Israel groups, according to opensecrets.org.

On Feb. 6, the House voted on the H.R. 7217 bill seeking $17.6 billion in more aid to Israel. While the vote was 250 in favor and 180 against, the House used a procedure that required two-thirds support, so it didn’t pass.

Congressman Chuck Edwards, R-11th District, is a member of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations, one of the most influential committees because its job is to, along with the Senate, control the country’s purse strings. Edwards voted yes for the bill.

No surprise there, since Edwards has received over $33,000 during his first term from pro-Israel groups, including $10,000 from AIPAC. Despite the measure failing, Edwards promised that he was already planning on submitting a bill that only required a simple majority.

It is incumbent upon those in power to analyze carefully whether or not they are shaping policy that is in the best interests of the country. This may mean giving up unyielding support to any foreign country that wields such immense pressure and influence over U.S. policy as Israel does. A country that, along with U.S. support, is engaged in a plausible genocide.

Money talks. While some claim they support Israel on ideological grounds, money makes it more difficult to evaluate what is truly motivating one’s motives and actions. For the sake of our facade of a democracy, it is long past time to get money out of politics.

— Noreen Nickolas

Burnsville