Letter: Jail annex could help ‘frequent flyers’

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I strongly agree with Jerry Sternberg’s findings in his recent Mountain Xpress article [“Home Sweet Homeless: The Gospel According to Jerry,” Aug. 7]. I especially support his recommendation that selected street offenders be housed in the jail’s “annex,” currently unused, next to the jail building.

As a former nurse at two jails, including the Buncombe County Detention Center, I saw the sad situation of what we called “frequent flyers,” usually alcohol- or drug-addicted repeat offenders. We cared for them at the jail — adequate food, bed, medical treatment if needed — only to see them released back to the streets. I’ve read that several jails nationwide offer addiction treatment programs, and if an inmate chooses this path, including classes and support for becoming drug-free, they can be released early.

I envision the annex as an excellent place to house such inmates. With adequate follow-up care when released (perhaps similar to ABCCM’s Veterans Restoration Quarters), these former inmates would have a chance to find a job and further their recovery. Meanwhile, our jail would see fewer repeat arrests and the high expense that comes with them.

I urge the City of Asheville and/or Buncombe County to convert the annex to a place for “companionate confinement” as described by Mr. Sternberg.

— Susan Arnold
Asheville

