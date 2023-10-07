Letter: Join the effort to build new park

This Oct. 4-8, hundreds of folks from across Asheville will join forces to build Candace Pickens Memorial Park.
Two years after the former Jones Park playground was razed due to safety concerns, community members rallied to raise funds for the park, while hundreds of community members signed up to build it.
Dozens of local businesses are pitching in to feed volunteers and provide our teams with tools. Hundreds of student-athletes will be picking up shovels and hammers to make this park a reality.
Come join us and be a part of Asheville history as we honor and remember Candace by building a park that generations of kids will play in and remember. More volunteers are still needed! Sign up at bit.ly/buildpark.
Let’s build a park while we build community!
— Brooke Heaton
West Asheville
