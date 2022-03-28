Letter: Keep progressive momentum with Branyon

I’m one of those who had to flee Asheville due to outrageous rent increases and now live in the western fringe. Although I live in Buncombe County District 3, I encourage thoughtful voters still hanging on in Asheville District 1 to vote for Bill Branyon for county commissioner.

He was a founding member of the Mountain Xpress, and he’s worked as a journalist for 30 years to try to get Buncombe County to live up to its potential. Bill is opposed to making Buncombe County into one more servant of the military industrial complex, as is now happening with our nearly $100 million subsidy of the Pratt & Whitney F-35 parts plant, and will instead subsidize peaceful industries.

Mr. Branyon will also try to make Buncombe’s economy humane with a $17.30 minimum wage, rent controls, a permanent freeze on middle- and lower-class residential property taxes, a referendum on how much more development we want and protection of our remaining forests, such as Big Ivy. Bill has also proven that he is not intimidated by Jack Cecil (the first cousin of the owner of the Biltmore Estate) who got much of the F-35 plant deal together, including selling Pratt & Whitney 100 acres worth $6 million for $1.

Go to Branyonforcommissioner.org to see these and numerous other progressive programs Bill has envisioned for our county, whose Democrats, after all, voted 53% in favor of progressive candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom wanted to cut the F-35 program. Keep up this progressive momentum! Vote for Branyon on May 17.

— Larry Abbott
Enka-Candler

Editor’s note: Abbott reports serving as the candidate’s campaign treasurer.

3 thoughts on “Letter: Keep progressive momentum with Branyon

  1. indy499

    Thanks, Larry for your usual 1 beat drum letter. I know who not to vote for.

    1
  2. Local Grandad

    By all means, lets protect Mr. Branyons opinions and literal views at the expense of our most economically disadvantaged citizens. Growth requires grown-up leadership and pragmatism, not hyperventilation and conspiracy. This candidate should take his regressive, self-indulgent politics to a much, much smaller community.

    1
  3. Taxpayer

    He seems like a nice guy but would have gotten more votes if he hadn’t tied himself to Sanders and Warren. That was the kiss of death for his campaign.

    1

