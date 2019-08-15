Letter: Kudos to ART staff

Just reading the articles on the transit, I didn’t see much support or positive notes!
My experience is that I’ve been down in Asheville from Dutchess County, N.Y., for the past 26 years and have lived in West, East and now South Asheville and have no problem getting to places on time or [receiving] friendly help from drivers.
And to show my loyal support, I’ve been involved in nine bus accidents in 26 years and wouldn’t change my way of getting around Asheville, so thank you, ART staff. You’re wonderful!!
— L. Bostwick
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.