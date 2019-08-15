Letter: Kudos to ART staff

Just reading the articles on the transit, I didn’t see much support or positive notes!

My experience is that I’ve been down in Asheville from Dutchess County, N.Y., for the past 26 years and have lived in West, East and now South Asheville and have no problem getting to places on time or [receiving] friendly help from drivers.

And to show my loyal support, I’ve been involved in nine bus accidents in 26 years and wouldn’t change my way of getting around Asheville, so thank you, ART staff. You’re wonderful!!

— L. Bostwick

Asheville