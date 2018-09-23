Letter: Kudos to county for withholding incentives

Applause for the Buncombe County government and Board of Commissioners for holding Jacob Holm Industries and Linamar accountable for not meeting their contractual obligations [see avl.mx/5am].

The penalties will help them learn to not walk on the taxpayers who fund their profits and excessively high management pay. It serves notice that companies aren’t entitled to just take our tax money and then blow off their end of the deal.

If the county is paying these corporations, then the county is their employer and has the duty to hold them accountable when they don’t benefit the taxpayers. The advertised average wage conceals the fact that the actual workers are severely underpaid.

All too often, companies take the attitude that we should feel honored that they grace us with their noise and dust, while they commit wrongs against taxpayers funding their growth. When they fail to deliver the good jobs that Buncombe County taxpayers paid for, it’s only fair that we get a refund.

— Brennan Green

Weaverville