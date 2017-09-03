Letter: Learn the truth about electric vehicles

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

As an engineer with significant experience in electric vehicles, I’m always surprised when intelligent people claim that plug-in electric vehicles aren’t yet affordable or pollute more than gasoline vehicles. But such misinformation is commonplace due to aggressive “fake news” campaigns.

People who actually own PEVs can help separate fact from fiction. There’s a strong concentration in Buncombe County, and their number is growing rapidly. PEV owners tend to be passionate about their cars. They’re also remarkably candid about the pros and cons.

Would you like to stop sending our patriotic sons and daughters to the Middle East? To drive on free “fuel” provided by area businesses? To breathe cleaner air? Two opportunities to learn how are coming up.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., filmmaker Pana Columbus and automotive engineer Dave Erb will talk on “Electric Vehicles: Local Movement, Global Impact” at Asheville’s Unitarian church (corner of Charlotte and Edwin). The Blue Ridge Electric Vehicle Club (blueridgeevclub.com) will display its cars at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., the Blue Ridge Electric Vehicle Club will hold its National Drive Electric Week celebration at Asheville Outlets mall on Brevard Road. Club members, auto dealers and others will display plug-in electric vehicles. See https://driveelectricweek.org for details.

Please join us for one or both of these events.

— Dave Erb
Asheville

