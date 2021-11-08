Letter: Let cities regulate short-term rentals

[Regarding, “Bust, Boom and Then: What Happens to Short-term Rentals in the Long-term?” Oct. 20, Xpress:] The state legislature shouldn’t tell municipalities how to run their towns. The Republicans are so into “local control,” and now they want state control. Can’t have it both ways.

I went to the early meetings in Asheville relative to the regulation of short-term rentals and heard many horror stories about absentee owners renting out houses every weekend to frat parties, family reunions, bridal parties and other unruly people. Cars all over the place, late-night noise, every weekend.

Homestays should be OK. Nothing else outside of specific zoning areas, such as motel zoning, etc.

— Chris McGrayne

Asheville