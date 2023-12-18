Letter: Let’s do something about Mission Hospital! 

All the news about Mission has a hopelessness about it. Even the good news, like its doctors voting not to sign a complete surrender to speaking out against HCA, is tinged with despair. What can we do as a community?

My idea is to sue to reclaim the name “Mission Hospital.” Today’s hospital complex is not the Mission Hospital I came to know when I first moved here in 2003. Let HCA use its own name, not ours.

Mission Hospital is our community hospital; HCA is not. Is it possible to sue to reclaim the name? Did the backroom purchase of the hospital system include its specific name?

I would love it if HCA had to surrender “Mission Hospital” and change all its signage to “HCA.” Does anyone know how to make this happen? If so, you have my support.

— Mark H. Bloom

Asheville