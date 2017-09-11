I moved to Asheville 2 1/2 years ago. I love the mountains, mild weather, artsiness. I moved from the Chicago area and was unaware of the dark history of how African-Americans have been treated in Asheville over the years. Upon learning more about Asheville’s history, I also became aware of the injustices that still exist. These include housing, education and job inequities.
So meeting Dee Williams was a relief. She says it how it is. She understands what has occurred and what kinds of economic and social steps can help Asheville move forward versus being static or moving backward. She will help build a positive Asheville for all of us! I endorse Dee Williams to help Asheville move forward!
— Sarah Skinner
Asheville
2 thoughts on “Letter: Let’s move forward with Williams”
Having a Chicago-ite lecture Asheville natives on the unfortunate state of African Americans in Asheville is quite a surprise. Yes, in Asheville African Americans do kill each other but even normalized for population it is nowhere close the the daily carnage in Chicago. Do you truly believe that the “bad treatment” African Americans get in Asheville reduces their violence against each other while the “good treatment” they get from the Daleys and Emmanuel exacerbates it?? Or do you believe that the intra-race violence is unrelated to “treatment by the ‘ruling class” If that is true, then to what do you attribute the differential. If you were a young African American mother with 2 or 3 kids and living on mostly government programs would you rather live in Asheville or Chicago??
“Upon learning more about Asheville’s history”
Does that include learning more about Dee Williams’ history in Asheville?
She has run for office multiple times. Sometimes as a Democrat, sometimes as a Republican, sometimes and an independent. She ran as a apart of Chris Peterson’s attempt to create a political machine and two years ago ran with connections to Carl Mumpower, and now she runs as a part of the Green party. Hard to keep up with where she is in any given week.
While learning about Asheville’s history perhaps the letter writer can learn about the Opportunity Corporation and Williams less than noble time with them.