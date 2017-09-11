Letter: Let’s move forward with Williams

I moved to Asheville 2 1/2 years ago. I love the mountains, mild weather, artsiness. I moved from the Chicago area and was unaware of the dark history of how African-Americans have been treated in Asheville over the years. Upon learning more about Asheville’s history, I also became aware of the injustices that still exist. These include housing, education and job inequities.

So meeting Dee Williams was a relief. She says it how it is. She understands what has occurred and what kinds of economic and social steps can help Asheville move forward versus being static or moving backward. She will help build a positive Asheville for all of us! I endorse Dee Williams to help Asheville move forward!

— Sarah Skinner

