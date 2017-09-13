Letter: Repurposing the Vance Monument

While everyone is focused on the Vance Monument, no one is talking about the even more obnoxious monstrosity directly across the street. The former BB&T building is going to be the most visible monument to commercialism and greed in this town. Why weren’t the developers forced to remove a few floors to make the building more appropriate to human scale?
In that vein, here is my idea for the Vance Monument: Have a local sculptor create a giant hand at the base; fingers folded to create the impression that the obelisk is a raised middle finger. And be sure it is oriented in the direction of City Council. This will be a historic reminder of how they have sold out this city to corporate, and apparently, their own greed.
— Ron Greenberg
Weaverville
