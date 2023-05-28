Letter: Let’s not despair over EV batteries

A recent letter “How Green Are Electric Vehicles?” [April 26, Xpress] outlines the high cost of extracting lithium and other rare earth metals for electric vehicles. Yes, there are problems. But there is also hope — worldwide research to develop a battery made from commonly available materials, one that is economical, that recharges quickly and does not overheat.
Best candidates now for EVs and possibly for small appliances and phones are the graphene aluminum-ion battery, the potassium-ion battery and the sodium-ion battery. Other emerging battery technologies include the calcium-ion battery, the molten-salt battery, a “nano-flow” battery and one based on sodium sulphur. None of these use lithium.
Some of these are already in use for heavy construction and mining vehicles. And some will store electricity when wind and sunlight subside. For this, there is also the Newton battery, which uses excess electricity to haul weights high into the air and lower them slowly to run generators when needed. And “pumped water” uphill-downhill has been used for decades but is now being set up worldwide.
Let’s not despair. There are many brilliant minds in companies, universities and scientific agencies working diligently to bring us a new generation of batteries. It’s a grand and fascinating contest to see which technology will prevail.
— Tobias Van Buren
Asheville and Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.