Letter: Let’s vote ‘yes’ on Buncombe bonds

[Regarding “Bonds on the Ballot: $70M for Land Conservation, Affordable Housing Up to Buncombe Voters,” Aug. 17, Xpress:] I am pleased that we in northwestern Buncombe County have an opportunity to vote “yes” for two important bond measures on Nov. 8.

Thanks to our representative Terri Wells’ leadership, we can make our voices heard on the matters of land conservation and affordable housing. The $30 million open space bond centers around protection of farmland and development of trails and green spaces; the $40 million housing bond focuses on increasing the number of affordable homes in our area.

To learn more, please go to [avl.mx/byt] and [avl.mx/bw9]. Let’s vote “yes” to both bonds this November!

— Ellen J. Perry

Weaverville