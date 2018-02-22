Letter: Listen up, dog owners

Twice in the last month, I’ve been charged by off-leash dogs, only to find out that the dogs really wanted to play. Not knowing their intentions, of course, I was terrified. In one case, I fell backward into the bushes. (Luckily, I didn’t hurt myself.)

Of course, it’s illegal to let dogs off leash, but you wouldn’t know that, judging from some people’s behavior and the lack of city and county enforcement.

I know it’s a pain to many to have their dog on a leash. It’s certainly an inconvenience. But it is the law, as well as common courtesy to those among us who don’t know your dog’s intentions. And kudos to the many people who do respect the law.

— Lou Lieb

Asheville