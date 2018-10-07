Letter: Litter can be deadly to wildlife

Many of us may not realize that our litter can be deadly, but if it’s not disposed of properly, it often puts wildlife at risk.

A raccoon whose head was stuck in a tin can was saved by firefighters in Florida, and two quick-acting men in Canada rescued a skunk whose head was stuck in a soda can. Both animals could have been hit by a car, attacked by predators or died from dehydration, starvation or suffocation.

The bear who was recently seen in Henderson County with his or her head stuck in a plastic container is facing the same risks.

We can protect wildlife by rinsing jars and replacing the lids, folding back the tab on beverage cans to block the hole, crushing cans before recycling them and cutting apart every section of six-pack rings. Fishing line can be deadly for birds who get tangled in it and swallow the hooks — pick up discarded line and never fish. Animals can choke on plastic bags or die from intestinal blockages. Take reusable bags when shopping.

It can be the difference between life and death.

— Craig Shapiro

PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Va.