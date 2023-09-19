Letter: Looking for more peace in the community

JFK once said: “Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind.” This is more true today than ever.

One thing our world certainly needs more of is peace. Peace in our homes, peace in our communities, peace in our country and peace in the world. Unfortunately, we live in a country that engages in endless wars and military conflicts. Unfortunately, other countries often do the same, although not as extensively as the USA does.

Local peace activists have marked the United Nations International Day of Peace in WNC for over a dozen years now. The date for the International Day of Peace is Sept. 21. On that date, people around the world engage in activities to bring attention to peace and an end to violent conflict. The U.N. also marks the Day of Non-Violence every Oct. 2.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, there will be a peace walk in West Asheville at 5:30 p.m., starting at the corner of Haywood Road and Louisiana Avenue. On Saturday, Sept. 23, peace activists will host a Program for Peace and Nonviolence at Land of the Sky United Church of Christ (15 Overbrook Place in Asheville) from 2-4 p.m. We will be marking the 14th Annual International Day of Peace in WNC and honoring our local Peacemakers of the Year. We will honor all local efforts for a more just, peaceful and nonviolent world. We are trying to find ways for more peace in the world and in our community. Please join us.

— Susan Oehler

Asheville