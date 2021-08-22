Letter: Masking is about common sense and courtesy

[Regarding “County Recommends Return to Masking in Indoor Public Spaces,” Aug. 11, Xpress:] What is the common-sense reason for wearing a mask? COVID circulates via droplets in the air, which you breathe. So it makes sense to wear a mask to prevent you from breathing in those droplets. Even if some masks are not as effective as the N95, it still makes sense to gain some protection inside.

Outdoors, the virus droplets are swamped by the atmosphere, wind and ultraviolet rays of the sun. So there is no need to wear masks outside, but many did. Why? Paranoia/fear. Does this concept still apply today? The answer is: It depends on whether or not you are vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated, you ought to wear a mask indoors to protect yourself. On the other hand, if you are vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask. The data states that 90% of the people with serious cases, hospitalization and death are not vaccinated.

But the government is telling vaccinated people they must wear masks. Why? Paranoia/fear. If you are paranoid and you fear the virus even though you are vaccinated, you are free to wear a mask. But why must the government require people who are not paranoid or fearful to wear a mask? Simple. Paranoia and fear have overcome common sense.

Of course, there are breakthrough cases where vaccinated people get COVID. …. Why is this the case? Because if the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID, it really does prevent you from having a serious case. So I choose to live a normal life without a mask. Having said this, if I go to a business establishment and they have a sign that says masks are required or they want to see my vaccine card, I am happy to comply. After all, they are allowing you on their premises, and we should honor their requirements for admission. Alternatively, if I don’t feel like wearing a mask in someone’s place of business, I simply can choose not go in.

Nothing about this has anything to do with politics. It has to do with common sense and courtesy.

— Ed Rothberg

Weaverville

Editor’s note: The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 18 to declare a renewed emergency due to the coronavirus, as well as reinstate a mask mandate for all public indoor facilities in Asheville, Montreat, Woodfin, Weaverville and unincorporated county areas.