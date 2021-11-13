Letter: Masks or no masks?

[News release:] The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has extended the countywide face covering requirement for all indoor public spaces through Nov. 30, 2021. The indoor mask requirement also extends to Asheville, Biltmore Forest, Black Mountain, Montreat, Weaverville, and Woodfin.

What good is a mandate if no one enforces it? Or do they?

Last week, we went to a long-established bar in Asheville. Decided to try it on a whim while waiting for rush hour traffic to thin out. I did not see any of the staff wearing masks. In fact, we got a lot of stares from the regulars when we walked in wearing ours.

Then, we had dinner at a new restaurant on Tuesday. (The food ranged from OK to “are you kidding me?”) But my complaint is that at least half the wait staff was not wearing masks. I was not facing the bar or kitchen so I cannot comment on the whole team.

I hate to diss anyone, but seems like we should do everything in our power to stay safe so restaurants, bars, etc., can stay open. I have no idea how to deal with this type of situation except to tell all my friends I won’t be going back.

Just food for thought.

— Stephen Harris

Asheville