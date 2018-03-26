Letter: Misrepresentations of anti-gun activists

Having read the letter to the editor [“Curb Gun Violence Via the Voting Booth”] and position of Asheville City Council in the March 7 issue of the Mountain Xpress [“Bridge Over Troubled Water: Asheville Hears from McGrady”], I am once again confronted with the ignorance and misrepresentations of the anti-gun activists.

In the letter writer’s case, he uses the standard inflammatory language, equating opposition within the legislature to his misguided opinion as “collusion with murder” with the usual tired insinuation of being bought off by the NRA, all for following the Constitution as they are required by their oath of office. The funding and promoting of the victims of the most recent tragedy as political props in the one-sided, scripted “discussion” by left-wing individuals and anti-gun activist groups, with the collaboration of the media, is of course unmentioned.

He also has little understanding of the so-called “assault weapons” bill, as well as what an “assault weapon” actually is. An “assault weapon” is a medium-range, fully automatic weapon capable of sustained rapid fire with a single trigger pull. These weapons were banned for importation, manufacture and sale new to the public in 1986, yet those manufactured and sold before that date are still legal to own and transfer, even today, upon paying the $200 tax and qualifying for the class III federal license.

An AR-15 (as in Armalite, the original manufacturer) is a replica in appearance, but not function, being no difference in function than your granddad’s self-loading hunting rifle. To use the term “combat assault weapon” is like calling a Prius a Ferrari, just because they have somewhat similar appearance. His take on the “Brady Bill” is a misrepresentation as well. Nothing in the bill prohibited the ownership or transfer of this class of weapon, as misidentified, and with features described by the legislation for maximum public relations value in fooling people who can’t recognize the deception of the anti-gun left.

[The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, passed the year after the Brady Law] only prohibited the manufacture of weapons with similar features as described in the bill, something the firearm manufacturers got around immediately by making changes to the appearance of the weapons to comply with the “feel good” legislation without much substance. All standard-capacity (now called “high-capacity”) magazines for the weapon owned or manufactured previously were similarly exempt. The media did their job in deceiving the public into believing these firearms and components were all now “banned.”

City Council’s resolution, worthless as it is, repeats the same ignorance expressed by the letter writer in that they think they can ban “possession” of these semiauto rifles with a “scary” appearance, in clear violation of the constitutional ban on ex post facto law (Sec. 10-1). An ex post facto law is “one that makes a crime of an act that was not a crime at the time it was committed” (Commonwealth ex rel. Wall v. Smith). Perhaps the city should retain competent counsel before making further foolish resolutions.

Something the Council can do to make schools safer is look into the other thing common to school shootings: SSRI class anti-depressants like Prozac. The majority, if not all of the shooters were on these drugs that the manufacturers had to put a black box warning on, warning of suicidal and homicidal ideation associated with their use. There is also a warning for “depersonalization,” like the person is watching someone else do the actions that they themselves are doing. Ask your pharmacist for the warning paper attached to the bulk bottles from the manufacturer, not the printout the pharmacy will supply when asked for details about the drug.

The media have absolutely nothing to say about this connection, beside using the general, nonspecific term “mental health” and focusing on the guns. Perhaps because of the huge expenditures the pharmaceutical industry has for advertising in these same media companies. For further examples of violent acts by SSRI users, see [ssristories.org].

— Jim Reeves

Weaverville