Letter: Mission’s deconstruction has been a team sport

As the new owners of Asheville’s community hospital system, HCA Healthcare’s transitional misplays continue to be a source of outcry and drama.

Would that hand-wringing local and state leaders had been nearly so energetic in researching HCA’s notoriety before throwing this hot potato to the guys with the biggest hands.

In the herdlike rush to condemn the new owners, the old owners, carrying substantial accountability for the mess, have largely escaped scrutiny.

Though reality was hushed, Mission was in serious trouble way before HCA was given the checkered flag. Major hospital systems are rarely discarded because of how well they are run.

Between federal and state authorities passing sweeping health care entitlements without realistic funding; ignored patterns of camouflaged fees and costs; cost-shifting medical service overheads to those with private insurance; open-door border policies; a community of unleashed drug enthusiasts; and a broader culture that likes to eat big and exercise little, Mission has been in a state of overwhelm for years.

HCA knew what it was getting into. They are masters at maneuvering through a hybrid national health care labyrinth of socialized medicine — crony capitalism — and remnants of authentic free enterprise.

In spite of the hurdles, they are succeeding — unlike more and more health care management companies — in preserving a mostly functional hospital system with profit for their shareholders.

HCA didn’t create the mess. But, unlike too many politicians and consumers insisting on health services that are free, exceptional and accessible all at the same time — they are good at keeping things real.

What they are not good at is keeping things nice. HCA has no demonstrated understanding that in health care, high-touch is every bit as necessary as high-tech.

Therein lies their willingness to let attorneys and accountants run their organization; work nurses and staff beyond sustainable capacities; and defend a convoluted emergency service more akin to a house of horrors than a house of help.

Going forward, there will be more clanging and banging but don’t expect things to really change. Mission hospital system is now first and foremost a business.

There will be many good things that go on there, but in the end, the money side of things will prevail.

Though it’s easy to unilaterally place the blame on HCA, the deconstruction of our community hospital system has been a team sport.

— Carl Mumpower

Asheville