Letter: More tips on how to save birds

I appreciated Jessica Wakeman’s story on the seriousness of bird strikes against windows and the solutions offered to reduce the carnage [“For the Birds: Avian Lovers Committed to Making Asheville Bird-friendly,” Oct. 6, Xpress].

There are a couple of other low-cost fixes that homeowners can do to prevent window bird strikes. Simply tacking a sheet of window screen on the outside of windows breaks up the reflection that birds see. Another fix is to hang strings vertically spaced 4 inches apart across the width of a window on the outside of windows. These are known as “bird savers” or “Zen curtains” and are easy to make from paracord and some fasteners to tack them up. Plans, how-to videos or pre-made Acopian BirdSavers are easy to find with a web search. National wildlife refuges use them at visitor centers because they work.

The birds will thank you, and you’ll get to enjoy seeing more live birds!

— Glenn Taylor

Arden