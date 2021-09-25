Letter: Mountain State Fair’s dress code makes no sense

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

In 2011, after 17 years of treating all attendees with friendliness, dignity and respect, the N.C. Mountain State Fair installed a large sign at its gate reading, “Shirt and Shoes Required.” The reason for this unwelcoming sign, as I found out later, was as absurd as anyone could possibly imagine.

When I inquired about why such a sign was installed, Matt Buchanan, the fair director, told me it was because they feared the recent “Go Topless Rally” in Asheville would influence women to come to the fair topless. (I still have his answer recorded from my answering machine.) …

To add a shoe requirement, for no good reason, to a shirt requirement that had a ridiculous reason, made no logical sense whatsoever.

In this time of the continued COVID pandemic, a business or public facility requiring a mask to be worn makes perfect logical sense, because such a requirement is based on legitimate scientific and medical reasons: helping prevent the spread of a deadly virus. Yet, inexplicably, the fair does not require anyone to wear a mask.

Requiring shoes to be worn at such places — especially a public facility run by the state — has no logical scientific, medical or even legal basis and can only be based on the arbitrary personal prejudices and/or ignorance of those in control of such facilities.

As a person who lives barefoot for medical and other reasons, the continued current arbitrary and unnecessary dress code sign prevents me from attending the fair, but I had with no problems being barefoot there during the many years prior to the sign being posted.

This is a callous disregard of the rights of individuals to make harmless freewill choices of their lifestyle and/or personal attire.

I wrote an article awhile back about this situation and my ongoing efforts to resolve it, which you can see here: [avl.mx/agh].

— Kriss Sands
Mars Hill

Editor’s note: Previous letters to the editor on the topic, published in 2011, “Topless-protest Paranoia Spreads to Mountain State Fair” and “‘Shoes Required’ Is About Safety, Not ‘Topless Paranoia’” can be found at mountainx.com. In addition, WLOS reported that this year, fair officials requested mask-wearing indoors and social distancing; installed hand-sanitizing stations; and made masks and temperature checks available.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Mountain State Fair’s dress code makes no sense

  1. Curious

    May I come to Mr. Sands’s tax preparation office barefoot and shirtless?

    • Kriss

      I don’t have a tax preparation office. But if I did, it would make no difference to me how you were dressed.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.