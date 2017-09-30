Letter: Movement to remove monuments is misguided

I’m glad you published the … op-ed piece by Milton Ready [“Take Heed, Asheville: The Dangers of Unwanted Change,” Sept. 13, Xpress]. Why? Not because I agree with it — I don’t — but because it has further enlightened me about something I have long surmised: that all of the misplaced anger we’re seeing in college-aged “kids” and millennials (especially over the election of President Trump) was taught to them by highly biased professors like Mr. Ready.

How does a college student have a chance at understanding issues from a neutral standpoint — much less learning history — when they’re being inculcated by teachers like Ready, who espouse “radicalism” and despise America’s founders, among others. He doesn’t even try to disguise his contempt for white people (and he’s one, which makes his entire diatribe one based on self-hatred) and doesn’t hesitate to label people “misogynists” and “racists” if they don’t cow to the politically correct views he espouses.

It’s because of teachers like Ready that there is so much anger and violence today, including that against statues and monuments to some great Americans who they have put in a proverbial box as “racist” when there’s so much more to them and what they did for our country.

Another article in this same edition of your paper — about Pack Square and George Pack’s friendship with Zebulon Vance [“A Mystery In-deed: Who Owns Pack Square”] — is a perfect example of this: People and relationships are complicated, and it’s never fair to judge them based on only one aspect of their life, completely out of context with the rest of their being, not to mention the time during which they lived. If George Pack, a staunch abolitionist, was good friends with Vance, who current so-called progressives have labeled a “racist,” that tells you a lot.

This is why the entire movement to erase parts of our history and remove monuments and statues is misguided. I don’t have to take a survey to know that no one wants their entire life to be boiled down to one belief or action over a lifetime. We all want to be seen as a whole person, with good and bad aspects to our personalities since — let’s face it — none of us is perfect.

On a personal note, I grew up in the ’60s and rebelled against the norms of the times. How? By studying very hard in school. By making it into, and graduating from, law school. By making a career for myself when most young women were getting married and having babies. By forgoing motherhood, much to my family’s chagrin and the oft-expressed disapproval of others. By doing that, I made myself financially independent. That’s what feminism is about. Having opportunities and working hard to use them to achieve your goals. What it’s not about: calling people names like “misogynist.” “racist” or “deplorable.”

Respectfully submitted,

— Aimee Fried

Waynesville