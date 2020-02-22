Letter: Nelson is a passionate community advocate

I am writing today to convey my support of Nancy Nehls Nelson for Buncombe County commissioner in District 1. Nancy is a smart and passionate community advocate, a friend of the arts, a great listener, a savvy communicator, a good neighbor and an ally of these mountains we call home.
With her corporate business experience, as well as the insight she has gained through community outreach and volunteer service, she would be an incredible asset to any public office. I encourage your readers to consider supporting Nancy in her campaign. We need people like Nancy Nehls Nelson to steward the sustainable growth necessary for this great corner of North Carolina to thrive and prosper in the future. Thank you.
— John Piper Watters
Candler
