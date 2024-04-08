Letter: Next up: Change Asheville’s name

As Asheville has now prevailed in the legal appeal to keep the Vance Monument destroyed, even after it was recently rehabbed by the mayor’s own law firm and others, the plan must now focus on the city name change.

Like many who’ve been waiting on the result of this ruling, we now should all agree to change the name of the city of Asheville to a newer, more modern, meaningful name that does not honor a slave owner. With this ruling, we must further the agenda to transform this place as only changing its name will accomplish! It can no longer be known as Asheville, named for a slave owner. The time is now.

So, everyone please be thinking about what sweet favored name you would select and submit it/them to the City Council. Then let the people vote on the top 10 choices by City Council and the mayor, of course. This can easily be decided and put on the November election ballot!

Can you think of a better way to enhance the image of this racist town than to change the actual racist name? No, you can’t.

Y’all ready? Remember, we cannot give reparations to a city named for a slave owner. Do it.

— Fisher Caudle
West Asheville

