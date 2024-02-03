Letter: No more rules needed on short-term rentals

I would like to express that I do not support the Buncombe County short-term rental proposal to ban or add restrictions to STRs in the county. There are already zoning regulations in place, and further regulation of owners’ property rights in regard to STRs is not needed.

There seems to be a prevailing viewpoint that anyone who owns property, has an STR or has managed to acquire a rental unit or two is somehow “wealthy.” This is typically not the case. For many, STRs are part of a retirement plan, provide direly needed supplemental income or represent the sole source of household income. Many owners have worked their whole lives to achieve a basic level of income security by acquiring an interest in real estate.

Many STRs allow property owners to afford to keep their homes, whereas otherwise, mortgage payments, maintenance, taxes and insurance would force them to sell and possibly leave Buncombe County. For many, many people, STRs provide a critical way to supplement their income.

I strongly recommend that Buncombe County not change the rules around STRs.

— Jennifer Bleasdale

Asheville