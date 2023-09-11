Congratulations! To the City of Asheville and all the others involved in deciding and implementing the changes that have turned Merrimon Avenue into a parking lot! All day, every day.
Proud of yourselves?
— Patricia Wald
Asheville
3 thoughts on “Letter: North Asheville’s parking lot”
I’ve been up and down Merimon (south of downtown to Walgreens) more than 10 times in the last month. I have an exact total bike count —ZERO.
The bike zealots have managed to acquire disproportionate sway with the council. Fake green initiatives utilizing public space for a tiny band of elites.
This is silly. The stretch is safer now. And there’s good evidence to show that traffic is not really any worse than prior to COVID:
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw49_cwr2z5/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Furthermore, there’s no guaranteed right for car drivers to unimpeded traffic flow everywhere at all times. Congestion happens sometimes. It’s the trade off we make to live in a place where there are things to do and places to go. But it’s better that we make those places more walkable and more bikable than the alternative, which is more highways and more sprawl.
You make a good point about trade-offs that many seeking affordable housing should try to comprehend. Lots of less pricey places to live.