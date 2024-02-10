Letter: Not-so-nice newcomers in the Land of the Sky

“Let’s go for a Sunday drive!” Finally, my husband, Philip, acquiesced to my pleas after several days of rain.

I love everything about Asheville: The amazing history of the Biltmore Estate, the “Roaring 20s” of the Grove Park Inn and the cool art deco buildings downtown. I am always in awe of the mountains and the natural beauty of Pisgah National Forest with its towering oaks and pines. After six years as a Grove Park resident, I am still delighted by my wildlife neighbors of black bears, wild turkeys and white squirrels.

Best of all, Asheville is an eclectic mix of artisans and artists, musicians and buskers, farmers market vendors and avid gardeners, fine restaurants and fabulous food trucks, night life and morning yoga in the park. Also, the Land of the Sky is a place of color and creativity. It’s progressive and inclusive. It’s a place where you can be you.

With all the positive aspects of Asheville, it’s easy to see why so many people are moving here. Like others who have come before and after, I am here to stay.

We all bring a bit from our past when we move to a new place, some good and some bad. That sunny afternoon, when Philip and I jumped in the red Mini for our Sunday drive, we were taking our time and absorbing the calm and beauty of our mountain city.

As we came around a bend, a large SUV abruptly sped up to us from behind and laid on the horn! This was not a neighborly “beep, beep” to hurry us along, but an angry and unnecessary wailing of the horn. I turned to my husband and said, “Obviously someone didn’t get the memo!”

— Christine D. Page

Asheville