Letter: Not the only one fed up with Waste Pro

Gentle Ones:

I’m glad to know that I am not the only one fed up with my nonpickup of recycling by Waste Pro [“Buncombe County Should Trash Waste Pro Contract,” Aug. 15, Xpress]. I only had four weeks go by before I finally got a pickup after numerous calls and assurances that it would be picked up. Of course, this week it has not been picked up again. The garbage collection has been more likely to be picked up, but not always, either.

I’m an old lady who has lived all over the U.S. and always had trash collection at my house, and never has the service been as bad as I’ve had in Asheville.

— AA Lloyd

Asheville