Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan

So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!

And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it used to improve and fix the well-known antiquated water system that left so many people without water for extended periods over the holidays? And please don’t tell me it’s money from a different department; let’s try to use some common sense.

Or is that in the same category as dedicating two lanes of traffic to orange barrels?

— Patricia Wald

Asheville