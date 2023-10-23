Letter: Now it’s up to us to reduce plastic bags in landfills

According to the Sept. 27 Mountain Xpress edition, local jurisdictions banning single-use plastic bags are now prohibited from doing so due to a recent N.C. General Assembly act on Sept. 22.

This is a surprising turn of events in that the Asheville City Council has been bound and determined to ban plastic bags used in local grocery stores and other places of business.

What we as citizens can do now to minimize the number of plastic bags that end up in the landfill is to deposit our plastic bags at various stores that provide bins for this purpose. Such stores include Ingles, Walmart, Lowe’s, etc. There are a number of other stores that accept plastic bags that I am not familiar with. Perhaps someone could help out here.

— Meiling Dai

Asheville