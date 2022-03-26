Letter: On improving downtown Asheville

[Regarding “Homelessness, Safety Rank as Top Downtown Concerns,” March 16, Xpress:] The problems sound enormous and hopeless, and I’m an optimist. But some cities have found solutions.

But improvement is needed:

1. Homelessness — but if AVL is able to do much more, does that attract more homeless to AVL?

2. Stop hotel construction for five-10 years! If “Asheville” stopped spending millions yearly on advertising, then we’re certain that tourist clutter would lessen.

Thank you, [Asheville Downtown Association Executive Director] Meghan Rogers, and good luck on this.

— Alberto Colonia and George Hunker

Asheville