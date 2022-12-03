Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?

I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.

And yet, for some reason I can’t begin to fathom, the same people and the same party keep getting reelected. The situation never changes. While you may or may not like the Republicans, the Libertarians, the Greens or any other party, it should be apparent that, as the saying goes, “Insanity is repeating the same action and expecting a different result.”

The dangers of one-party rule are readily available. If you look at Asheville and compare it side by side to metropolises like New York City, Chicago or Los Angeles, you’ll notice a pattern. Police are woefully understaffed. Homelessness is prevalent and increasing. Taxes are up, wages are down, and quality of life is declining. I get it: Many of you are dyed-in-the-wool Democrats. Some of you see other parties as “evil,” “racist” or what have you.

The thing you’re missing is that, by giving carte blanche to one party, you’ve ensured that your complaints fall on deaf ears. They don’t feel their office is threatened. They know they’re secure in City Hall. There is zero accountability. No one in office now will ask the hard questions and challenge them. Because of that, things in Asheville will predictably follow the same track as the aforementioned cities.

So, I encourage all voters to take a look at where Asheville is going and ask: “Is this what I voted for?”

— Bryan McGuire

Weaverville