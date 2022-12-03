I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
And yet, for some reason I can’t begin to fathom, the same people and the same party keep getting reelected. The situation never changes. While you may or may not like the Republicans, the Libertarians, the Greens or any other party, it should be apparent that, as the saying goes, “Insanity is repeating the same action and expecting a different result.”
The dangers of one-party rule are readily available. If you look at Asheville and compare it side by side to metropolises like New York City, Chicago or Los Angeles, you’ll notice a pattern. Police are woefully understaffed. Homelessness is prevalent and increasing. Taxes are up, wages are down, and quality of life is declining. I get it: Many of you are dyed-in-the-wool Democrats. Some of you see other parties as “evil,” “racist” or what have you.
The thing you’re missing is that, by giving carte blanche to one party, you’ve ensured that your complaints fall on deaf ears. They don’t feel their office is threatened. They know they’re secure in City Hall. There is zero accountability. No one in office now will ask the hard questions and challenge them. Because of that, things in Asheville will predictably follow the same track as the aforementioned cities.
So, I encourage all voters to take a look at where Asheville is going and ask: “Is this what I voted for?”
— Bryan McGuire
Weaverville
3 thoughts on “Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?”
Well, if there was a viable second, or third party, that would be great …MAGA chaos isn’t a party, it’s another and yet another disaster waiting to happen. The democratic party in Asheville/Buncombe County is the Green party for all intents and purposes. So, yeah, I think we’ll be fine without the missing in action viable -in other words.. there weren’t/aren’t any- GOP candidates.
oh, wait… right, Asheville/ Buncombe County could become another Hendo/Hendersonville County …what with their stellar posse of GOP preservers of the faith leaders down there in geriatric La-la land… wouldn’t that be real/ fun? ;)
This is simply a trend going on nationwide. Urban counties are getting bluer, rural counties are getting redder. It isn’t limited to Buncombe county which, in the not too distant pass was about as purple as a county could get (in her 2002 Senate election Elizabeth Dole won Buncombe County by a single vote and her Democratic openent, Erskine Bowles, won several of the counties in the mountains that are now safely red) while other WNC mountain counties were much bluer. Michael Dukakis, or all people, actually WON both Haywood and Swain counties in 1988, while he LOST Buncombe by 15 points. Things change, and the trend of people sorting themselves into like minded communities is both the cause and result of the country’s increasing polarization.
And the same issues the letter writer points out about one part blue areas apply, perhaps for different reasons, in red areas.
Many rural counties in WNC have a profound opioid and meth problem. Many of these counties struggle to keep their hospitals open, attract businesses for their economy, and adequately fun their schools and other local services. Yet they continue to give carte blanche to Republicans. I would dare say that Republicans get an overall better percentage of the vote in Buncombe than Democrats do in counties like Clay, Cherokee, Graham, Mitchell, Avery, etc. Historically Mitchell and Avery have been among a handful of most Republican counties in the entire country since the Civil War. I don’t think either of them have EVER elected a Democrat to their county commissions.
So, the problem the letter writer is concerned about isn’t just limited to Buncombe County, or to Democratic counties.