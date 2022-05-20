Letter: Our border crisis affects us locally

The word “us in N.C.” means all individuals in North Carolina. Please realize all the individuals who populate North Carolina.

According to Farmworker Advocacy Network (ncfan.org), North Carolina ranks sixth in the nation in migrant farm workers.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports health facts migrants here in North Carolina face such as: 5-in-10 face food insecurity, only half of pregnant migrant workers received health care in the first trimester; 53% of children were not getting medical needs met; and nationally, migrant farm workers are at six times higher risk for infectious diseases. Fewer than 20% of 150,000 migrant farmers in North Carolina get health care.

North Carolina is locally sustained by migrant workers, from agriculture to the many other jobs they contribute, yet their lives here and those arriving to enter through our borders crisis still face continued personal crisis hardships on our soil.

According to stacker.com, Mexico is the No. 1 country of origin for foreign-born residents in the Asheville metro area.

The first biggest hurdle our government under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continuously fail is by lack of COVID safety with immigration border entry professed by these very political leaders to have been the reason for Title 42 curbing the spread of COVID.

The hypocrisy of our government COVID safety protocols lies in the facts that, not only do these political leaders fail to adhere to even mask protocols they tell the public to adhere to, the immigrants who gained entry were “only tested if symptomatic” and nothing whatsoever stated that if symptomatic, these immigrants were then vaccinated.

We are dealing with the highest ever historical migrant surges upon our nation’s borders that our government now decided to rescind Title 42, which will probably bring heavier influxes of immigration to our borders, as proven when our government announced open borders, then later announced them closed.

Our president doesn’t have personal firsthand knowledge of our border crisis because he has failed to even go!

Our government has already been reported losing one-third of the immigrant children, so clearly not able to keep track of the previous vulnerable immigrant children, yet we are to believe capable to keep track of more volumes in rescinding Title 42?

Currently, K2 Radio reported Title 42 rescinding is now facing opposition from 10 moderate Democrats, and currently 21 states have filed lawsuits.

— Kristen Burns-Warren

Canton