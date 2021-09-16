Letter: Pandemic intensifies need for Medicaid expansion

Paying for basic health care is out of reach for many in North Carolina. I know this firsthand, as I did not qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies after a pandemic job loss, and unemployment benefits disqualified me for Medicaid.

My story is similar to millions of Americans who have lost their jobs since the pandemic hit, making the need for affordable and accessible care even more dire.

By refusing to expand Medicaid despite this increased need from North Carolina families, our state budget and residents’ health remains compromised. Not only are we leaving millions in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan on the table, but there are longer-term benefits as well. States that have expanded eligibility for Medicaid have significantly reduced the amount of uncompensated care provided by hospitals and other providers and improved access to care in rural communities.

The truth is we’re long overdue for the lifesaving benefits that would come from North Carolina increasing eligibility for the program. Medicaid has helped cover some North Carolinians, including kids and people with disabilities, helping strengthen our hospitals and our communities. At this pivotal moment in public health, Rep. Madison Cawthorn needs to make the right, commonsense choice for North Carolina families.

— Scott Blanchard

Candler