Letter: Put a stop to tear gas injustice

It is disheartening to see the citizens of Asheville and Buncombe County subjected to daily doses of tear gas by the Asheville Police Department under the direction of new Police Chief David Zack. Totally unnecessary and very harmful to our citizens.
There are enough officers in riot gear and now National Guard troops to handle the few demonstrators who violate the law without the use of tear gas during an epidemic that very adversely affects the respiratory system. Why doesn’t the mayor step in and put a stop to Tear Gas Zack’s shameful injustice to the citizens of the great city of Asheville?
— James Shaughnessy
Weaverville
Editor’s note: Since this letter was submitted, Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell and Police Chief David Zack announced plans at the June 9 Asheville City Council meeting for restructuring the Asheville Police Department. And Zack said he’d engaged an outside entity to complete a full after-action report to determine if the APD’s actions during the protests were justified.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.