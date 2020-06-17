Letter: Put a stop to tear gas injustice

It is disheartening to see the citizens of Asheville and Buncombe County subjected to daily doses of tear gas by the Asheville Police Department under the direction of new Police Chief David Zack. Totally unnecessary and very harmful to our citizens.

There are enough officers in riot gear and now National Guard troops to handle the few demonstrators who violate the law without the use of tear gas during an epidemic that very adversely affects the respiratory system. Why doesn’t the mayor step in and put a stop to Tear Gas Zack’s shameful injustice to the citizens of the great city of Asheville?

— James Shaughnessy

Weaverville

Editor’s note: Since this letter was submitted, Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell and Police Chief David Zack announced plans at the June 9 Asheville City Council meeting for restructuring the Asheville Police Department. And Zack said he’d engaged an outside entity to complete a full after-action report to determine if the APD’s actions during the protests were justified.