Letter: Put historic monument back up

[Regarding “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” May 25, Xpress:] Put the historic monument back up and remove the Vance name and then install the names of people who made Asheville what it was.

I would venture a guess that the thousands of tourists who come to Asheville don’t have the foggiest idea who Vance was and further believe a majority of students could care less, either.

Tearing it down was a waste of taxpayer money, time, energy and effort. Another example of poor leadership from the people who run the city.

— Donald O. Funderud Sr.

Asheville