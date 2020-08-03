Letter: Put people first before reopening schools

Please listen to health experts, parents and teachers before opening our schools. This is a health issue, not political. Take some time to contemplate these questions and contact our representatives, urging them to put people first:

1. How does this stress affect the health and well-being of our children, parents and teachers?

2. How does it affect the ability to teach and to learn?

3. What are the long-term effects of consistently being stressed out?

4. How will it affect students and faculty when the first parent, student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19? Or worse, dies from this?

We have not and we are not spending anywhere near the right amount to protect our citizens. And, in turn, we are putting our children in danger. Yes, the problem is daunting, and there really is no perfect solution, but to politicize the health of the American people reveals the necessity for we the people to speak out to our decision-makers: Call or write our representatives, write letters to the editor. And support those who are courageous enough to take the streets to voice their opinion.

I believe the readers of this are mostly like myself who can’t afford to flood the media with advertisements to voice our opinions. But don’t just sit there, do something. Save lives and our democracy.

— Ed Sacco

Asheville