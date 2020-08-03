Letter: Put people first before reopening schools

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Please listen to health experts, parents and teachers before opening our schools. This is a health issue, not political. Take some time to contemplate these questions and contact our representatives, urging them to put people first:

1. How does this stress affect the health and well-being of our children, parents and teachers?
2. How does it affect the ability to teach and to learn?
3. What are the long-term effects of consistently being stressed out?
4. How will it affect students and faculty when the first parent, student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19? Or worse, dies from this?

We have not and we are not spending anywhere near the right amount to protect our citizens. And, in turn, we are putting our children in danger. Yes, the problem is daunting, and there really is no perfect solution, but to politicize the health of the American people reveals the necessity for we the people to speak out to our decision-makers: Call or write our representatives, write letters to the editor. And support those who are courageous enough to take the streets to voice their opinion.

I believe the readers of this are mostly like myself who can’t afford to flood the media with advertisements to voice our opinions. But don’t just sit there, do something. Save lives and our democracy.

— Ed Sacco
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.