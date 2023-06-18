Letter: Quirky is not important 

[Regarding “Can Asheville Stay Weird? Businesses Try to Maintain Uniqueness Amid City’s Rapid Growth,” May 24, Xpress:]

Hey readers,

I came here from Chapel Hill two years ago. I am stunned by the lack of respect for such beauty that surrounds us. I have never seen such filth as I have here. I have traveled the country, and now I must move on.

Get real — quirky doesn’t work. Picking up the garbage does. Come on, so-called cool people: Take care of your community or don’t live here. Have some pride, for God’s sake.

— Karen White

Asheville