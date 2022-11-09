Letter: Reclaiming Nov. 11 as a day for peace

Veterans for Peace Western North Carolina will again this year assemble in remembrance and reclamation of the origins of Armistice Day.

Over 100 years ago, the world celebrated peace as a universal principle. The First World War had just ended, and nations mourning their dead collectively called for an end to all wars. Armistice Day was born and was designated as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated.”

After World War II, the U.S. Congress decided to rebrand Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. Honoring the warrior quickly morphed into honoring the military and glorifying war. Armistice Day was flipped from a day for peace into a day for displays of militarism.

Join us at the WNC Veterans Memorial near the Buncombe County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, for an hour of reflections on the local influence of militarism, readings and music leading up to hearing bells ring 11 times in honoring that day 104 years ago when the world celebrated the end of “the war to end all wars.”

— Gerry Werhan

Asheville