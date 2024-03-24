Letter: Repair Malvern Hills pool in time for summer

As a resident of Haines, Alaska, where our citizens recently succeeded in convincing our government to make the investment for necessary repairs to reopen our public pool, I urge the Asheville government to do the right thing and listen to the people’s request to repair the Malvern Hills pool and have it open for swim classes and recreation this coming summer.

Swimming pools, trails and bicycle paths are among the most important public recreational infrastructure. These facilities attract visitors and people interested in relocating and pursuing a healthy lifestyle.

The growth Asheville is experiencing is the best reason to upgrade public infrastructure, including swimming pools! These investments are significant secondary economic drivers for Asheville.

I recently visited my daughter and her family who are Malvern Hills pool users and supporters of the work necessary to repair and reopen the pool.

It’s inspiring to see that Asheville visitors and residents are graced with a thriving city of generous green spaces, parks, recreational opportunities and so many other public facilities. These publicly supported facilities are a big reason why people are flocking to Asheville.

In exploring Asheville with my daughter, I was impressed by the dozens of city workers cleaning up and maintaining city parks throughout the city. In one small corner pocket park alone, I counted eight workers and two equipment/materials trucks cleaning up, mulching and grooming the grounds.

This dedication and investment in public spaces is to be applauded. It should not detract from the all-important upgrading and maintenance of public facilities that provide exercise, recreation and skill-building for people of all ages.

Please listen to the people and get the Malvern Hills pool reopened for summer 2024.

— Carol Tuynman

Haines, Alaska