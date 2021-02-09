Letter: Richmond Hill shouldn’t become thoroughfare

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I’d like you to imagine a peaceful street of older brick ranch homes just 3 miles from downtown Asheville. For decades, this street is somewhat forgotten, even neglected. But then suddenly, things start to change. A retired engineer builds on a tasteful addition, a permaculturist two doors down installs raised garden beds, a first-time homeowner replaces old shingles with a new metal roof, a single mother plants fruit trees for future inhabitants to enjoy.

Day by day, step by step, the neighborhood improves. People walk with children to their beloved park; friendships evolve organically the way they used to in bygone days; even the elderly in a nearby rest home are filled with hope.

What I’ve described is the neighborhood of Richmond Hill, which is home to 100-plus modest homes of teachers, caregivers, working-class people, Richmond Hill Park, Western North Carolina Baptist Home and the National Guard Armory. It is a neighborhood to be celebrated, encouraged to continue its wondrous, admirable evolution.

That is, it should not be allowed to become a public thoroughfare to the proposed Bluffs on River Bend development of 1,500 luxury condos. Richmond Hill is the destination for those who already live here. If you haven’t been up this street in a while, I encourage you to visit the park. I urge you to drive through this neighborhood and appreciate it for what it is, while open-mindedly envisioning the devastation that would accompany thousands of vehicles, should Bluffs on River Bend be approved.

Great leaders are those who can hold two equal and opposing viewpoints, and I hope that our local council members of the town of Woodfin and the city of Asheville will take the first step to come see this place we call home.

— Robert McGee
Asheville

