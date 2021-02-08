Letter: Rogues and one hero

Following violence in the Capitol building, the U.S. House proceeded to certify the presidential vote. Vice President Pence stated that he did not have the unilateral power to alter the results sent by the states to Congress. The vote was symbolic only; Mr. Biden was the president-elect.

Then came the violence, deliberately incited by Trump. He said to the mob, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol … show strength.” He said he would go with them, but — no.

Here is the list of rogues voting “yes,” meaning against certifying Biden as the next president: Dan Bishop, R-9th District; Ted Budd, R-13th District; Madison Cawthorn, R-11th District; Virginia Foxx, R-5th District; Richard Hudson, R-8th District; Gregory F. Murphy, R-3rd District; and David Rouzer, R-7th District.

They did not keep their oath to the Constitution but supported Trump — even after the mob invasion to our Capitol.

Like Benedict Arnold, they have no defense.

We should honor one Republican hero, Patrick McHenry, R-10th District, who said that his vote was based on the Constitution. Thank you, Congressman McHenry.

Let’s make sure we remember the rogues, who did not honor their oath to the Constitution, in the next congressional election.

— John White

Raleigh