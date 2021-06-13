Letter: Save the branch libraries for community’s well-being

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Moving to Asheville just as the plague set in was made easier by having ready, walkable access to our local Oakley branch of the city/county library system. The library is a source of information on topics near and far; it’s also a resource for the sharing of diverse ideas and the growth of a broader ecology of community.

And I suggest that money is not the foremost metric for individual and community well-being. We embody and enact what the library offers each time we have a meaningful discussion. The invaluable ecology of mind that is a library is embodied in our shared public thoughtfulness. Working through differences in outlook and creating worthy integrations among diverse disciplinary, practical, emotional and other kinds of understanding and commitment is the essential condition of a healthy body politic.

A city may be no better than the quality of its public discussions and decisions; the value of these depends on our ready access to both knowledge and to other persons and perspectives. Every family and household, all children, each person — especially without convenient auto or bus access — needs a library that is easy to reach and use in physical, interpersonal and electronic ways to foster this kind of democratic interaction.

I vote to keep the Oakley and other branch libraries intact and alive to the possibilities of a new order of community flourishing for persons of all ages and backgrounds and for a thriving ecology of mind and natural surroundings.

— Guy Burneko
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Save the branch libraries for community’s well-being

  1. Robert McGee

    Just imagine! If we reallocated some of our tourism marketing dollars to keep libraries and primary schools open, our children could get a decent education, go elsewhere to make lots of dough, and come back and visit as tourists! What could be finer…?

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.