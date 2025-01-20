Letter: School consolidation study lacks accountability

The ongoing school consolidation study in Buncombe County highlights troubling gaps in accountability and transparency. Mandated by the N.C. General Assembly, this study should provide clear, evidence-based recommendations on whether merging Asheville City and Buncombe County schools is in the best interest of students and taxpayers. Instead, it has left parents and community members with more questions than answers.
At recent public forums, consultants offered little concrete data, choosing instead to host what felt like public relations exercises. Basic questions — such as the financial implications or potential academic benefits of consolidation — remain unanswered. Without accountability, how can we trust that this study will lead to decisions that serve our children’s best interests?
Consolidating schools could have far-reaching consequences for families, educators and students. Community members deserve detailed findings, transparent discussions and opportunities for meaningful input. Anything less is a disservice to those this study is supposed to benefit.
It’s time for local leaders to demand more from this process. We must hold consultants accountable for delivering comprehensive, data-driven recommendations. Our community deserves better than a study without accountability.
— Jim Fulton
Arden
Editor’s note: A draft report of the study was discussed by the Buncombe County Board of Education after this letter was submitted.
